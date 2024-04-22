The Quorum’s flagship art programme comes to city

Under this flagship programme, The Quorum aims to nurture a vibrant cultural ambience by collaborating with various galleries and artists, continuing its rich heritage of promoting art and ideas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Quorum, the homegrown lifestyle club that recently opened its doors in Hyderabad, hosted the club’s first art soirée, where it unveiled the inaugural curation of its art programme ‘Art Quotient’.

For its debut curation, The Quorum Hyderabad has collaborated with one of Hyderabad’s oldest art galleries, Shrishti Art Gallery, led by Lakshmi Nambiar, according to a press release.

The evening commenced with an insightful walkthrough of the exhibition by Lakshmi Nambiar and The Quorum’s head of art programme Amit Kumar Jain.

Creating a sensory experience for the guests, which included distinguished personalities from domains of art, cinema, and culture, it offered a captivating exploration of artist Sudhakar Chippa’s collection ‘Absence of Animalia’. For The Quorum, art has always been integral to its brand DNA and the launch of the programme at The Quorum Hyderabad reinforces the brand’s commitment to promoting art as an investment, while enriching the cultural tapestry of the city