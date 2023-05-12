Hyderabad: Home For A Variety Of Species | City Nature Challenge 2023 | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad appears to be home to species that were never recorded before. Over 337 community scientists recorded 30,000+ observations of more than 1,900 species during the city nature challenge 2023.

Among the 35 Indian cities competing, Hyderabad made its remarkable debut, emerging as the top Indian city in terms of observations and participant count.

