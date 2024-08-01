Hyderabad homes to get digital door numbers

Digital Door Numbering (DDN) will be done after geo-tagging all properties and utilities across Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 03:01 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the geographic information system (GIS) survey, homes in Hyderabad are set to receive digital door numbers. Printed on a weatherproof and technology-enabled plate, the number and a QR code will be affixed outside the door for easy access.

Digital Door Numbering (DDN) will be done after geo-tagging all properties and utilities across Hyderabad. A unique sequential number will also be generated for each property to facilitate e-governance services and emergency assistance. Along with connecting multiple services to one ID, this will ensure uniform communication across departments.

Moreover, utilities like road networks, nalas, culverts, street lights, lakes, parks, fire stations, flyovers, community halls, open spaces, and others will also be marked on the base map. While major physical details of these will be auto-fetched from the map, GHMC is also planning to collect attribute-level data from other civic departments.

GHMC is laying special emphasis on data privacy and security during their field surveys without collecting any personal information from citizens. “The survey focuses solely on utility mapping and asset management. Personal information such as Aadhar/ PAN and other identifying details will not be sought from citizens. Ensuring the privacy and security of our citizens’ data is a top priority for GHMC,” said a press statement from the corporation.

Once done, the results of this on-field and drone survey will contribute to various administrative decisions. Property tax payments and other bill payments are set to become easier for both citizens and administrators.