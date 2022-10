Hyderabad: Hookah parlour raided at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police raided a hookah parlour, The Backyard Café on Monday night and arrested two managers Md Sarfaraz and Vamshi Goud for operating without permission.

On a tip off, the police raided the premises and found the management was running the hookah parlour and a coffee shop and illegally supplying hookah pots to the visitors.

The police seized hookah parlour and other articles. A case is booked.