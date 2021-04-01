Hyderabad: Hotel owner found murdered in Chikkadpally

The victim Sardar Satnam Singh (38) lived along with his wife and a child at Suryanagar under Chikkadpally police station limits.

Hyderabad: A hotel owner was killed by unknown persons at his house in Chikkadpally on Wednesday night.

The victim Sardar Satnam Singh (38) lived along with his wife and a child at Suryanagar under Chikkadpally police station limits. On March 10, his family had gone to a Gurudwara at Gowliguda and were staying there.

Satnam Singh was staying along with one person Nishath Singh (18) who is a native of Haryana and works at his food stall at Naryanguda. “On Thursday evening, some acquaintance had come to the house of Satnam Singh to meet him when they found him lying dead in a pool of blood,” said P Shiva Shankar Rao, SHO Chikkadpally..

On information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation. Nishanth Singh is missing from the house and was not reachable over phone, while the mobile phone of Satnam Singh is also missing. “The assailant had slit the throat of the victim,” the police said.

The police are making efforts to trace Nishanth Singh, who they believe would give them some clues about the murder.

