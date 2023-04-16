Hyderabad: IAMC Hyderabad hosts First India Mediation Day

"The power of mediation is understated, it has deep roots in the ancient India and Indian society," Justice NV Ramana, Former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: The International Arbitration & Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad, hosted the First India Mediation Day here at Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion Justice NV Ramana, Former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India, said with about 22 and a half years of judicial experience he can say that the ability of resolving disputes in a faster pace will help the growth of country. “The world today has realized Arbitration and Mediations as one of the most powerful tools to resolve dispute. The power of mediation is understated, it has deep roots in the ancient India and Indian society,” he said.

The program was attended by Telangana High Court Judges, arbitrators, senior advocates, senior business leaders from different industries, legal practitioners and law students, who witnessed three panel discussions on Relevance of Mediation in Cross Border Disputes, India as an Emerging Hub of Institutional Mediation and IAMC, Hyderabad’s Mediation Roadmap, 2025.

Justice L. Nageswara Rao, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, shared with the gathering that the IAMC Hyderabad Centre is administering 33 matters since its inception, 10 matters through Arbitration and 23 matters through Mediation. The value of these disputes is US$ 700 million, he said.

Justice Hima Kohli, Judge, Supreme Court of India referred to the use of ADR in ancient and medieval India has been very comprehensive and it has highlighted the importance of resolving disputes peacefully and consensually in contemporary India. During the year 2021-22 India had 53000 cases settled through mediation. India has 464 ADR centres, 570 mediations centres, 16,565 mediators as of 2021-22, she said.

Justice RV Raveendran, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, said while in mediation, parties willingly settle disputes in just days which avoids high costs. George Lim, Senior Counsel, Chairperson of Singapore International Mediation Centre said in cross-border disputes, time is important for these people and that is why mediation is taking off.