Hyderabad: IITH organises Green Tour in collaboration with GRIHA Council

Awareness was created among the delegates regarding the operations of a sustainable building and concepts of energy conservation, renewable energy, water saving and sustainable designs, among others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:07 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: With the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) phase-2 construction about to conclude, multiple blocks of the campus are aspiring for GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) – Green Building Rating.

GRIHA Council, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), organized a green tour of the IITH campus with the objective of the green tour being to raise awareness among the delegates regarding the operations of a sustainable building and concepts of energy conservation, renewable energy, water saving and sustainable designs, among others.

The tour included interactive sessions with the project’s architect and green building consultant, along with experts from GRIHA Council, where the delegates learn about the operation and maintenance schedules and protocols of operating a green building covering the design, construction and operational stages.

Prof B S Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, said, “the tour, a precursor to the 15th GRIHA Summit, epitomizes IITH’s dedication to sustainable practices. It is essential for our youth to know the significance of energy conservation, renewable energy, and water-saving techniques.”