Hyderabad: In six months, alert home guard foiled 10 suicide bids

In last 6 months, Eshwaraiah, the Home guard Ofiicer with Saroornagar Lake Police rescued more than 10 persons who attempted suicide by jumping into the Saroornagar Lake

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Rescuing people who are determined to die is not an easy task. But then, that is what M Eshwaraiah, a Home Guard Officer with the Saroornagar Lake Police, has been doing. In the last six months, he rescued more than 10 persons who attempted suicide by jumping into the Saroornagar Lake, an effort that could earn him a prestigious Police Medal right from the President of India, with Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat saying that he was planning to recommend Eshwaraiah’s name for the medal.

Eshwaraiah (45), a native of Maheshwaram, joined the police force in 2000 and since then, has worked at various police stations including Kandukur, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam before being posted as the in-charge for the Saroornagar Tank under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits.

“Most of the people coming to the lake to end their lives are either depressed with family issues or financial problems or relationship issues,” says Eshwaraiah. “I try to reach the person within a few minutes of being alerted by the patrol mobile or the police control room. I put in every possible effort and ensure they do not drown in the lake and pull them out to safety,” Eshwariah says, adding that the persons pulled out of the water are administered first-aid and life support immediately, before being shifted to the hospital.

“My utmost satisfaction comes from service to the people. I will continue this service throughout my life,” he adds. Bhagwat, appreciating the cop recently for his alertness and timely response in saving several lives, also felicitated Eshwaraiah with a cash reward and said his name would be recommended for

the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, which is awarded for gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

“His work has been utmost satisfactory both to the people and officers. He has been working as in-charge at the lake outpost for the last six months and has saved many depressed persons, including women, from suicide,” Bhagwat said.

