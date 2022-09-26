Hyderabad: Indian Silk Gallery Expo honours Award-winning weavers

Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

National Award for Jamdhani weaving, and Abbar Ahmed, National Award on Chanderi. The Indian Silk Gallery Expo celebrates the invisible hands that weave magic.

Hyderabad: Indian Silk Gallery Expo which seeks to honour and encourage handloom weavers from the country felicitated four National awardees on September 21. The weavers who were honoured were Sukantimeher, National Awardee for Orissa Tie and Dye weaving, Maqbool Alam Ansari , National Award for Kaduwa jangla meenakari work, Susanta Dey

The event coincided with the Indian Silk Gallery Expo where 60 weavers/manufacturers showcase their handloom products at Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam, from September 21 to 28. The expo was timed exclusively for upcoming festivals and features exclusive silk, cotton and linen products.

