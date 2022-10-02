Hyderabad: Indulge yourself this festive season

Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: It’s one of the best times of the year to shop for the festival season, upcoming wedding season and more. Hi Life exhibition is here to provide you with an extraordinary festive and wedding shopping experience till October 4 at at HICC, Novotel in Hitech City. The grand launch witnessed actor Ashu Reddy and other models in attendance.

Shop from over 400 designers, bringing in an exciting display of fashion, glamour, style and luxury under one roof. The exhibition showcases a collection of fashion wear, lifestyle, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD and CEO, Hi Life exhibitions, said, “Hi Life exhibition has always been the most loved and most-awaited fashion, lifestyle, festive and wedding shopping exhibition in India and today we are here just before the onset of the festive season.”