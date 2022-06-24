Indulge your inner fashionista

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: Hi Life exhibition which has recently achieved the record for generating highest footfall in fashion and lifestyle exhibition segment is back with another edition. Being held till June 26 at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City, the showcase brings an exciting display of fashion, glamour, style and luxury under one roof.

Actors Surbhi Puranik and Saanve Meghana alongwith other models were present at the inauguration of the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD and CEO HI LIFE exhibitions said, “Hi Life exhibition has always been the most loved and most awaited lifestyle, shopping exhibition in India.”

It features exhilarating collections covering fashion, lifestyle, bridal wear, fashion wear, designer wear, jewellery, accessories, etc.