Hyderabad: Intermediate student ends life at private junior college

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: A first-year intermediate student of a private junior college died by suicide in her hostel room on the college campus at Hayathnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

Nimisha (17), who joined the college at Pasumamla village a few months ago, was found hanging by her roommates, who informed the hostel warden and college authorities.

The teenager, who was studying MPC in the college died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan, in the absence of her roommates.

Police said the college staff shifted her to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead. The reason for suicide was not known and her parents, teachers and friends said the teen was good at studies. No suicide note was recovered.

However, student leaders who staged a protest at the college alleged harassment on part of the college management to be the reason.

Hayathnagar police are investigating. Officials said all possible angles are being investigated and necessary action will be taken.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital and handed over to the family after autopsy on Friday.