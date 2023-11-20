Upset over argument with neighbours, man ends life in Hyderabad

| Upset Over Argument With Neighbors Man Ends Life In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over an argument with neighbours, a man died by suicide at his house in Ghatkesar on Monday.

G.Gandhi (38), a resident of Sai Nagar had a party with his friends in his house on Sunday night.

During the celebrations, the revelers allegedly dumped waste on premises of their neighbor, which triggered an argument with them.

The altercation forced Gandhi’s mother to intervene, who managed to normalize the situation.

However, Gandhi was feeling guilty over the entire incident that forced his mother to intervene. As a result, Gandhi hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom when his family members were fast asleep, the police said.

The Ghatkesar police are investigating.