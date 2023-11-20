Hyderabad: Rainbow Hospitals doctors save twin-premature babies

The obstetric and paediatrics team from Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, announced the safe recovery of twin-premature babies, who were safely delivered by 28-year-old mother, who was just 26 weeks into her pregnancy

Hyderabad: The obstetric and paediatrics team from Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, Nanakramguda on Monday announced the safe recovery of twin-premature babies, who were safely delivered by 28-year-old mother, who was just 26 weeks into her pregnancy.

Senior obstetrician Dr. Pujitha Devi Suraneni, who led the obstetric team, said that one twin weighing 750 grams was delivered normally while the delivery of the second twin, weighing just 650 grams, necessitated emergency LSCS (urgent cesarean).

Throughout their NICU (neonatal ICU) stay, the twins had a multitude of medical procedures including ventilation, surfactant administration, central venous catheterization, inotropes, complete parenteral feeding, blood transfusions, milk fortification, and nutritional supplements.

“The second twin also faced additional challenges like post-birth, required extensive resuscitation. Both the twins successfully overcame these obstacles”, Dr. Pradeep Reddy Kondam, General Pediatrics and Neonatology specialist.

The twins were discharged in robust health after 56 and 70 days of NICU stay, respectively.