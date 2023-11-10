Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler held in Abdullapurmet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with Abdullapurmet police nabbed a drug peddler while smuggling marijuana from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra, at Pedda Amberpet on the city outskirts on Friday. Officials seized 30 kg marijuana, altogether worth Rs.7.5 lakh from him.

The arrested person is Vinod Kishan Rao Bhaske alias Sonu (29), a driver from Pharbhani in Maharashtra. According to the police, Vinod Kishan Rao, who earns a living from driving, decided to earn easy money by peddling drugs. He came into contact with an unidentified drug peddler from Maharashtra and started drug peddling.

He worked for a commission of Rs.60,000 per consignment for transporting marijuana load from Visakhapatnam agency area to Maharashtra and other places in his car.

Following a tip-off, the police team nabbed him while smuggling the psychotropic substance near the ORR in Pedda Amberpet and seized the material.

Marijuana seized at Malkajgiri:

In a separate case, the Malkajgiri excise police caught Vaibhav Rajaram (35), a drug peddler from Odisha, and seized 10 kg marijuana at Moula Ali on Thursday night.