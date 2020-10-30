Hyderabad: IRISET observes Vigilance Awareness week

The Vigilance Awareness week began on October 27 by administration of integrity pledge by SK Goel, Director General to all the staff of IRISET

Hyderabad: Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed in Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) till November 2. The Vigilance Awareness week began on October 27 by administration of integrity pledge by SK Goel, Director General to all the staff of IRISET.

During the week, essay competitions and elocution on vigilance matters are being conducted and on the concluding day, special invitee will be addressing officers and staff through online mode, a press release said.

