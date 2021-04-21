Hyderabad: Jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from bizman’s house

According to the police, on March 30, Sunitha went to attend a function wearing her jewellery and returned and kept them in the almirah

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from a businessman’s house at Dammaiguda in Keesara mandal, police said on Wednesday.

The house owner, P Ramulu Goud, living with his wife Sunitha and children and usually never locked the house and went anywhere, with at least one of them staying back. According to the police, on March 30, Sunitha went to attend a function wearing her jewellery and returned and kept them in the almirah. Since then, they were checking the jewellery box regularly. However, when she opened it on Tuesday, the ornaments were missing.

Based on a complaint, the Keesara police booked a case and started investigation. They are verifying footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings.

