Hyderabad: Jilted lover attacks girl and her mother at Miyapur

The victim girl and the attacker Sandeep were reportedly into friendship for last few years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:49 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A jilted lover attacked a girl and her mother and later attempted to kill himself at Miyapur on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the girl aged around 19 years is staying along with her mother at Ayodhyanagar in Miyapur.

The victim girl and the attacker Sandeep were reportedly into friendship for last few years. However differences came between them and the girl started avoiding Sandeep.

On Tuesday morning, Sandeep came to the house of the victim and attacked her with a knife. The girl’s mother who tried to rescue her was attacked too.

Later Sandeep slit his throat and attempted to end his life.

Noticing the commotion the local people rushed to the spot and informed the police about it. The police reached the spot and shifted the mother and daughter to a private hospital and also Sandeep.

A case is booked. More details awaited