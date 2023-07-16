Hyderabad: Juice centre ransacked by group of persons at Mallepally

A group of persons wielding deadly weapons ransacked a juice centre at Mallepally on Saturday night
Hyderabad: A group of persons wielding deadly weapons ransacked a juice centre at Mallepally on Saturday night.
The gang, who are suspected to be associates of a notorious history sheeter from the city, went to the ‘Summer Land’ juice centre around midnight and ransacked the place.
In a complaint made to the police, the juice centre owner Omer told the police that one of the gang members had wielded a sword while three others were carrying daggers with them.
The Habeebnagar police registered a case and took up investigation.