Hyderabad: Juice centre ransacked by group of persons at Mallepally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: A group of persons wielding deadly weapons ransacked a juice centre at Mallepally on Saturday night.

The gang, who are suspected to be associates of a notorious history sheeter from the city, went to the ‘Summer Land’ juice centre around midnight and ransacked the place.

In a complaint made to the police, the juice centre owner Omer told the police that one of the gang members had wielded a sword while three others were carrying daggers with them.

The Habeebnagar police registered a case and took up investigation.