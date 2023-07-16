KTR comes to rescue of accident victims in Medak

KTR was on his way to Hyderabad after attending programmes in Jagtial when he passed the accident site, where two persons were injured after an RTC bus hit the car in which they were travelling
Medak: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of two accident victims on NH-44 at Reddypally in Chegunta Mandal on Sunday.
The Minister was on his way to Hyderabad after attending programmes in Jagtial when he passed the accident site, where two persons were injured after an RTC bus hit the car in which they were travelling. The Minister stopped his convoy and after enquiring with the accident victims and others at the site what had happened, asked his security personnel to shift the accident victims to hospital on his vehicle.