Hyderabad: Kaithlapur RoB to be thrown open on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:13 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

The four-lane Kaithalapur RoB measuring 675.50 metres in length and 16.60 metres in width will ease traffic woes significantly.

Hyderabad: One more infra project envisaged by the government to improve the road conditions in the city has been completed at Kaithlapur.

Promising to ease the traffic issues in the city’s ever-bustling IT corridor, the Kaithlapur Road over Bridge (RoB) built at Rs 83 crore is expected to be thrown open for motorists on Tuesday.

The new facility will act as a significant link between Kukatpally and Hitec City and benefit scores of commuters. At 675.50 metres in length and 16.60 metres wide, the four-lane RoB has been built under the State government’s ambitious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Once opened, traffic from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted to Moosapet through Kaithalapur and then to Madhapur main road. Given this facility, commuters from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will save precious time and their travel distance will decrease by 3.5 km, said GHMC officials. The RoB will also act as a parallel road to the Hitec City- Bombay new highway (NH9) stretch reducing traffic congestion on JNTU junction, Malaysian Town Ship junction, Hitec City flyover, and Cyber Towers junction.

Commuters said that not only the IT and ITES employees working in Madhapur, Kondapur and Gachibowli, but even students and others will greatly benefit from the RoB. “The facility is of great use for commuters going towards Madhapur and Gachibowli from multiple locations. It will benefit many students as the traffic at the busy JNTU junction will be eased,” said Sai Raj, a private employee.

Jayashree, a resident of KPHB and parent of a six-year-old girl said that the RoB will make the commute for her daughter easy. “It will be easier for children to reach their schools in time as they can avoid traffic issues,” she said.