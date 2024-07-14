Hyderabad: KBR Park surroundings to be developed

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up this project, and infrastructure will be developed at six locations including near KBR Park, Road No. 45 Film Nagar Junction, and Banjara Hills Road No. 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: Surroundings of the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park in Jubilee Hills are all set to be developed with flyovers and underpasses to facilitate smooth-flowing traffic. When done, one can expect to glide through this bustling area without having to stop at multiple traffic signals.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up this project, and infrastructure will be developed at six locations including near KBR Park, Road No. 45 Film Nagar Junction, and Banjara Hills Road No. 10.

Also Read World Sparrow Day celebrated at KBR Park in Hyderabad

According to a town planning official, a tender will be released for architectural design companies to come up with a plan to facilitate the flyovers and underpasses and showcase them in a 3D model. As the area falls under the eco-sensitive zone, authorities are looking to minimize the number of trees that would have to be axed, he added.

Recent reports also suggested that the corporation has commissioned consultancy services to check for the feasibility of tunnel roads in the western part of the city. However, that idea seems to have been benched due to its complexities. Given the traffic footfall and the environmental restrictions, this project is also expected to take significant time to be completed.