Hyderabad: Kindergarten student dies by drowning in sump at L B Stadium

The boy, Mohd Ahil (6), a student of Success - The High School Tolichowki, went to participate in sports events organized by the school at L B Stadium on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 10:01 AM

Hyderabad: A kindergarten student died after falling into a sump at L B Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The boy, Mohd Ahil (6), a student of Success – The High School Tolichowki, went to participate in sports events organized by the school at L B Stadium on Tuesday. He was accompanied by his elder brother, Adil, and mother, Safia. While the sports events were going on, the boy went missing in the stadium.

After an extensive search for a couple of hours, the boy was found in a water sump, which is 12 feet deep within the stadium.

The boy was pulled out and shifted to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Abids police booked a case and are investigating.

The parents blamed the school management and the L B Stadium management for the incident, alleging that the cover on the sump was not properly secured, and the child slipped and drowned.