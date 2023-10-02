Hit by school teacher, kindergarten child dies in Hyderabad

The family members staged a protest at the school and the Uppal police station demanding action against the management.
Hyderabad: A kindergarten student died after a teacher allegedly hit the child on the head with a slate at a school in Uppal.
According to the police, the child Hemanth (5), was studying in UKG standard at a private school in Ramanthapur.
On Saturday, a teacher checked the books of the child and found that he had not completed his homework. Allegedly annoyed over it, the teacher took a slate and hit on the head of Hemanth.
The child collapsed in the class and was rushed to a hospital.
On Monday, the boy died while undergoing treatment. The family members staged a protest at the school and the Uppal police station demanding action against the management.
investigations are currently underway.