Hyderabad: 19-month-old girl drowns in Narsingi tank

The toddler Mokshita, stayed at Puppalguda along with her parents who are construction workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 09:40 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a 19 months old girl drowned in a tank at Narsingi on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening the girl went out of the house and had gone missing.

The family searched in surroundings and unable to trace the girl approached the police.

While efforts were continuing to trace the child, the police found the body of the girl in a pond close to her house.

Police suspect the child might have slipped into the pond while playing and drowned. The body has been retrieved and shifted to mortuary. A case is registered.