Pranika emerges champion at 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Prantika (blue) and Shalini of Power Grid in action during their women's doubles final. Pranika Srivastava of Power Grid emerged champion in the women’s category of the 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament. She defeated Priyanka of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) 3-1 in the final.

Hyderabad: Pranika Srivastava of Power Grid emerged champion in the women’s category of the 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament held at the L B Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

She defeated Priyanka of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) 3-1 in the final. However, Priyanka paired with Supreet in the doubles and downed Shalini and Prantika of Power Grid 3-1 to clinch the title.

Meanwhile in the men’s category Akash Sharma of Power Grid crushed Jagannath Mukerjee 4-0 to bag the top honours.

Results: Finals:

Women: Singles: Prantika Srivastava (Power Grid) bt Priyanka BBMB 3-1;

Doubles: Priyanka/Supreet (BBMB) bt Shalini/Prantika (Power Grid) 3-1;

Men: Akash Sharma (Power Grid) bt Jagannath Mukerjee (Power Grid) 4-0;

Doubles: Ronel/J Mukerjee (Power Grid) bt Akash Sharma/Ravi Sushant (Power Grid) 3-1;

Team: Final: Power Grid bt BBMB 3-0, Akash Sharma (Power Grid) bt Dilprit Singh (BBMB) 3-0, Ronel Singh (Power Grid) bt Navneeth Gupta (BBMB) 3-0, J Mukerjee (Power Grid) bt Sandeep Pathak (BBMB) 3-0.