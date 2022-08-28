Pranika emerges champion at 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Pranika Srivastava of Power Grid emerged champion in the women’s category of the 25th Inter-CPUS Table Tennis Tournament held at the L B Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
She defeated Priyanka of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) 3-1 in the final. However, Priyanka paired with Supreet in the doubles and downed Shalini and Prantika of Power Grid 3-1 to clinch the title.
Meanwhile in the men’s category Akash Sharma of Power Grid crushed Jagannath Mukerjee 4-0 to bag the top honours.
Results: Finals:
Women: Singles: Prantika Srivastava (Power Grid) bt Priyanka BBMB 3-1;
Doubles: Priyanka/Supreet (BBMB) bt Shalini/Prantika (Power Grid) 3-1;
Men: Akash Sharma (Power Grid) bt Jagannath Mukerjee (Power Grid) 4-0;
Doubles: Ronel/J Mukerjee (Power Grid) bt Akash Sharma/Ravi Sushant (Power Grid) 3-1;
Team: Final: Power Grid bt BBMB 3-0, Akash Sharma (Power Grid) bt Dilprit Singh (BBMB) 3-0, Ronel Singh (Power Grid) bt Navneeth Gupta (BBMB) 3-0, J Mukerjee (Power Grid) bt Sandeep Pathak (BBMB) 3-0.