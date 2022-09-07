Viswa, Asma emerge champions at TS Ranking Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Viswa Alakanti and Asma Maryam Begum emerged champions in the U-15 boys and girls categories respectively at the 37th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at the L B Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Vishwa won the top honours with five points from as many rounds while Aarush Bathula settled for second spot with four points. Meanwhile in the girls category, Asma clinched the title with 3.5 points while Veda Sruthi Maddela emerged runner-up with 2.5 points.

Results: U-15: Boys: 1 Viswa Alakanti (5), 2 Aarush Bathula (4), Yashaswi Anumuri (3.5); Girls: 1 Asma Maryam Begum (3.5), 2 Veda Sruthi Maddela (2.5), Neha Pakalapati (2.5); U-13: Boys: 1 Arnav Krishna Sripadam (4.5), 2 Sreethan B (4.5), 3 Vishnuteja M (4), Girls: 1 Poojitha Seelaboyina (3), 2 Lakkavarthi Vanshika (2), 3 Ande Chakrika; U-11: Boys: 1 Adhyayan Banerjee (4.5), 2 Sathvik Gulakaram (4), 3 Sanikommu Jaideep Reddy (4); Girls: 1 Modipalli Deekshitha (4.5), 2 Alpana Keshore (3), 3 Akshara Sreehitha Devulapalli (3); U-9: Boys: 1 Ayyanraj Kottapalli (4.5), 2 Agasthya Samhit Pabba (4), 3Bobbili Deva Harsha (4); Girls: 1 Aaditri A.Maheshwari (4), 2 Vidyanshikha Meher (3.5), 3 M Aaradhya Nissi (3); U-7: Boys: 1 N Jaswanth (4.5), 2 Rohan Santhana (4.5), 3 Sanikommu Harshithreddy (4); Girls: 1 Vamshika Boga (4), 2 Joshil Tapsi (2), 3 Nitya Konduri (2).