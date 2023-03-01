Hyderabad: KLH GBS unveils Centre of Excellence, Business Process Automation lab

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:07 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) Hyderabad inaugurated the Centre of Excellence, Business Process Automation Lab at the Kondapur campus on Wednesday and also signed a MoU with Automation Anywhere, Bengaluru.

The lab was inaugurated by Krishna Raju S, manager for Global Academic Alliances and Training Partners at Automation Anywhere, in presence of Dr. A Ramakrishna, director of KLH GBS and others.

The MoU was signed to strengthen students’ abilities in automation and help them acquire the skills needed to crack automation jobs. The students will have access to e-learning content and enterprise software of Automation Anywhere 360, to help them earn a global certification.

The collaboration will help students with placement opportunities for roles such as business analyst, and RPA programme manager.