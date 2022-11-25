Hyderabad: KLH GBS holds ‘Coffee with HR’ to explore dynamics of corporate world

Hyderabad: To develop the right ‘corporate mindset’ and inculcate work-culture and professional values, KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS) organised ‘Coffee with HR’ at its campus in Hyderabad recently.

The first-of-its-kind conversation at KLH GBS was led by HR expert Sujitha Ravoori, Head of Business Partnering & Talent Management, Arecesium, Hyderabad. A series of interactive sessions are scheduled to be organised for students to provide opportunities to interact with various dynamic leaders and business professionals and understand the current practices and challenges prevalent in the job market and the corporate world.

The coffee with HR initiative was received on a positive note by the students of the management stream. Dr. G.P.Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said that such sessions help students achieve a deeper understanding of the best practices of the corporate world and learn to adapt themselves to the changing corporate needs. This is another achievement added to the kitty and the university plans to host a series of such enriching sessions with renowned HR professionals in the future.

The need for excellence was largely stressed on this occasion as it was regarded as the foundation to create wonders in many fields informed Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Director, KLH GBS.