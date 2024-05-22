| Hyderabad Klh Global Business School Announces Launch Of Four New Programmes

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School announces launch of four new programmes

Participating in the launch, FCI executive board member, Sreenivasan Poornaiya lauded the initiative and highlighted the crucial role of specialized education in the rapidly evolving fintech sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 08:19 PM

Hyderabad: KLH Global Business School, Kondapur, on Wednesday announced the launch of four programmes including Executive MBA in Banking and Fintech, MBA in Banking and Fintech, Executive MBA in Fintech and BBA in Fintech.

Participating in the launch, Fintech Council of India (FCI) executive board member, Sreenivasan Poornaiya lauded the initiative and highlighted the crucial role of specialized education in the rapidly evolving fintech sector.

The executive board member of FCI, Sunil Manohar emphasized the growing opportunities for professionals equipped with expertise in fintech and banking.

Dr. Ravindra Vadapalli, academic board member at Fintech Council of India and KLU nodal officer, praised the comprehensive curriculum designed to meet industry standards and foster innovation.

Academic director Gajulapally Radha Krishna, principal Aziz Nagar and other senior faculty were present. On the occasion, certificates in DeFi, Blockchain, and Capstone projects were also awarded.