Hyderabad: KTR conducts surprise inspection of STP in Fatehnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Minister KTR reviewed the works of STPs.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday went on a surprise inspection of the under-construction Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Fatehnagar.

During the inspection, the Minister instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials to complete the work related to all the proposed STPs by March 2023 and enquired about the difference in the technology used at the Fatehnagar STP and the existing ones.

The foundation stone for the construction of 17 sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 376.5 MLD including the one at Fathenagar, was laid by the Minister in August 2021.

Once these STPs are operational, the city will be equipped with 31 STPs with a capacity to treat 1,259 MLD of sewage water and Hyderabad will become the first and only city in the country to treat 100 per cent of its sewage.

Flagged Off:

Meanwhile, Rama Rao flagged off six HMWS&SB safety protocol team (SPT) vehicle units which will be used for various purposes including safety audit of works related to water pipelines, operations and maintenance of the sewerage network, cleaning of manholes, installation of STPs etc.

The HMWS&SB has also formed six safety protocol teams with the motto ‘worksite safety is public safety’. These teams will visit the places where works related to water pipelines, sewerage network and others are underway.

Each safety protocol team comprise a water board manager, a police constable, a home guard and a driver. Safety measures as per the safety protocol including barricades, illumination and installation of radium indicators will be inspected by these teams.

A new surveillance system has been developed at all work sites to ensure works related to water pipelines, sewerage lines, cleaning of manholes, leakage prevention works, manhole repairs and security measures are executed efficiently.