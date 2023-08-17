KTR announces 2BHK houses for poor families living on River Musi banks

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to allocate double bedroom houses to poor families living on the shores of the River Musi.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said about 10,000 houses would be earmarked under this initiative. The Minister, who held a meeting with MLAs from Hyderabad City and MA&UD officials here on Thursday, said the initiative would aid in extending basic amenities to the poor, besides ensuring that the river banks were free from encroachments.

The Minister, who reviewed the progress of multiple developmental initiatives in the city, said the MLAs had requested the State government to address the existing challenges and irregularities along River Musi. The objective was to clear encroachments along the river banks and allot double bedroom houses to eligible persons. The proposed removal of obstructions from the river was a strategic initiative, which lays ground for the upcoming Musi Project. The project is currently in its preliminary planning stage.

During the meeting, the MLAs thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ushering in development in the city and preparing plans for its future growth as well. The effective implementation of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) had prevented floods and inundation of low lying areas, they said.

The MLAs extended support to State government’s plans to strengthen River Musi and the SNDP. Towards this, they also requested the State government to provide 10,000 double-bedroom houses to the poor people living alongside the river and to initiate measures for clearing encroachments.

The MAUD Minister appreciated the MLAs for coming up with the proposal, which aligns with the State government’s vision to prevent floods in Hyderabad. The State government would relocate the identified poor people residing alongside the river to a safer place and allot them the 2BHK houses, the Minister said.

The move would also aid in clearing unauthorized constructions and in taking up plans to prevent flooding of the river. The State government already completed the preliminary plans regarding the Musi project, he said, adding that SNDP Phase-II works would be sanctioned soon and distribution of 2BHK houses would also begin next week.

