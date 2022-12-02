Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate rejuvenated Bansilalpet stepwell on Dec 5

The rejuvenated stepwell has a tourist plaza, a replica model of the stepwell, and a display showcasing the equipment found during the removal of silt, debris and garbage accumulated in the well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: The rejuvenated Bansilalpet stepwell in Secunderabad will be inaugurated by the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao on December 5.

The stepwell was inspected on Friday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar. They were accompanied by members of Rainwater Project, a social enterprise headed by Kalpana Ramesh. This step well has been restored by the Telangana government in association with this social enterprise.

“Over 500 tons of garbage, silt and debris accumulated over decades has been removed and it took over six months. After cleaning the stepwell, works related to the structure were taken up, ” said Srinivas Yadav.