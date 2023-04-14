Hyderabad: KTR Unveils Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue in Punjagutta

"Without Ambedkar, there is no Telangana, the minister added. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao were present at the event," said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:28 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the statue of Indian Constitution Architect Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary at Punjagutta here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, KTR said the separate state Telangana was formed because of the constitution written by DR. BR Ambedkar. Without Ambedkar, there is no Telangana, the minister added. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Koppula Eshwar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao were present at the event.

Meanwhile, the state government is all set to unveil the125-feet Dr Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Ambedkar Jayanti. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will unveil the statue of the architect of Indian Constitution on his birth anniversary.

India’s tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is installed near the new Secretariat building and beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial in the heart of the state capital.