Telangana’s Ambedkar Statue triggers buzz on social media

People from different sections and places are appreciating the Telangana government’s initiative to install the 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar and unveiling it on his birth anniversary today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:17 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: As the stage is set for unveiling of the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the city in a few hours from now, there is lot of buzz on social media platforms.

Sharing images and videos of the towering statue, people from different sections and places are appreciating the Telangana government’s initiative to install the 125 feet statue of BR Ambedkar and unveiling it on his birth anniversary today.

Sharing a video of the statue, All India OBC Students Association tweeted: “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s 125 ft statue set to be major destination to all who are working for the social justice and equality in the country. Let us all celebrate Ambedkar’s contributions and take his legacy forward @ Hyderabad. Jai Bhim.”

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s 125 ft statue set to be major destination to all who are working for the social justice and equality in the country. Let us all celebrate Ambedkar's contributions and take his legacy forward @ Hyderabad.

Jai Bhim ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/tPWd5CQzl2 — All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) (@aiobcsa) April 5, 2023

A Twitter user, Kaala Seth, shared a video of people celebrating at the statue last night and tweeted: “Celebration begin at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad. First I used to miss not being in Maharashtra now I am missing not being in my hometown.”

Another Twitter user, The Dalit Voice tweeted: “Our inspiration, Our idol, Our father, Our Leader. His vision cannot be matched, his knowledge will never be matched. Words are not enough for him.

Let’s celebrate the Birth anniversary of one of the tallest son of India Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. JaiBhim !”

Amidst these celebrations, there were many, who appreciated the Telangana government for installing the statue.

A Twitter user @therajamohan tweeted “125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad. Statesman Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s fitting tribute to the architect of Indian constitution.”

Another Twitter user, Raj Solanki, called the unveiling and the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations the ‘world’s biggest celebration’.