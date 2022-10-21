Hyderabad: KUN BYD unveils electric Sports Utility Vehicle BYD ATTO 3

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: KUN BYD, the dealer of BYD India unveiled the electric Sports Utility Vehicle BYD ATTO 3, for customers at its Gachibowli dealership on Friday.

Customers can visit the showroom and check-out the e-SUV, which is equipped with an ultra-safe blade battery. Available in four different colours including Parkour Red, Surf Blue, Ski White and Boulder Grey, customers can now book the new BYD ATTO 3 by paying an advance of Rs 50,000 to book their favourite colour car at the showroom, the press release from KUN BYD said.

BYD-ATTO 3 features fast charging from 0 percent to 80 percent within 50 minutes and offers a range of 521 km according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and 0-100 km/hour acceleration time of 7.3 seconds, said KUN BYD in a press release.

With a sporty and powerful exterior and rhythmic interior, BYD-ATTO 3 also features L2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), BYD Dipilot and seven airbags. The car also has a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad, a 360° holographic transparent imaging system, NFC card key, Vehicle to Load (VTOL) mobile power station and other leading configurations, making this car competitive in the market.

Speaking on the occasion Ashok, CEO, KUN BYD said, that, BYD-ATTO 3 is all set to create a new lifestyle statement in the automobile industry and we are happy to represent BYD in the region.

“The KUN Group always identifies the new trends and technologies in the automobile industry and associate with brands to deliver unique products to our loyal customers in Hyderabad over the last 20 years,” he said.

According to KUN BYD, the BYD-ATTO 3 is the first model in India built on the e-Platform 3.0, which is designed for the next generation of pure electric vehicles with the Blade Battery, an 8-in-1 electric powertrain, and highly integrated domain controllers. The platform features the world’s first 8-in-1 electric powertrain (with drive motor, motor controller, reducer, onboard charger, DC converter, high-voltage distribution box, vehicle controller, and Battery Management System (BMS) integrated), resulting in a 20 percent overall size reduction and 15 percent weight reduction and allowing the overall efficiency to exceed 89 percent.

BYD has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. Furthermore, BYD India plans to participate in the Auto Expo 2023 and will debut more products and technologies for the Indian market.