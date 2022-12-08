Hyderabad: Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention-5 to be held on Dec 10, 11

The most awaited annual event for amateur radio operators in the country, the fifth edition of the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention will get underway in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:54 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

The most awaited annual event for amateur radio operators in the country, the fifth edition of the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention will get underway in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11.

Hyderabad: The most awaited annual event for amateur radio operators in the country, the fifth edition of the Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention or LARC-5 will get underway in Mufakkam Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) in Hyderabad on December 10 and 11.

Over 500 amateur radio operators aka hams or ham operators from across the country would be attending the two – day convention to share and acquire knowledge pertaining to radio techniques, wireless technologies, building radios and antennas.

The event will have several workshops and contests on different topics. The topics for the workshops include the latest in ham technology – the QO-100 satellite communication which received a boost after Hyderabad-based hams designed and developed the QO-100 up-convertor. The other workshops include on ubitx version 6, and the launch of the ubitx version 7 and QO-100 power amplifier.

In addition to the workshops, there would be a foxhunt challenge, homebrew challenge, homebrew contest and on-air contest. Another interesting aspect of the two-day event is the flea market, where ham operators could buy anything and everything – right from sophisticated radio sets to connectors, tools, cables and other electronic gadgets.