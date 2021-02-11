Hyderabad: Lecturer tries to end life over non-payment of salary

The lecturer, Harinath, a resident of LB Nagar, alleged that the management was not allowing classes nor paying salaries to lecturers for the last several months

Hyderabad: Alleging that he was not being paid his salary, a lecturer at a private college attempted to end his life by suicide in front of the college at Dilsukhnagar on Thursday morning. He was rescued and shifted to the police station.

The lecturer, Harinath, a resident of LB Nagar, alleged that the management was not allowing classes nor paying salaries to lecturers for the last several months. When questioned about the salaries, the management was resorting to harassment, he alleged.

On being alerted by locals, the Chaitanyapuri police rushed to the spot and shifted Harinath to the police station. He was later released on a personal bond, officials said.

