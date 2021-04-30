Hyderabad: Lingojiguda bypoll progressing peacefully

Out the 47, 379 people enrolled as electors in the Lingojiguda ward, by 11am, 6,164 people exercised their franchise.

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Hyderabad: The by-election in the Lingojiguda ward commenced at 7am on Friday. The polling percentage which stood at 5.61 % by 9 am increased to 12.52 % by 11am.

Out the 47, 379 people enrolled as electors in the Lingojiguda ward, by 11am, 6,164 people exercised their franchise.

The polls were necessitated following the demise of Lingojiguda corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud, who had contested on behalf of the BJP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held in December 2020.

Officials have set up 57 polling stations where the election is underway.

