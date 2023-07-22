Hyderabad: Lokesh Jayaswal holds field inspection at Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Lokesh Jayaswal held a field inspection and reviewed the health and maintenance of wild animals at the Nehru Zoological Park on Saturday.

Jayaswal, discussed the proposal for strengthening of protection in the zoo and its boundaries by installing electrical fencing over the zoo compound wall and also deploying surveillance cameras at vital locations.

He inspected the Thamin Deer enclosure where seven sandal wood trees were illicitly felled on July 20. He was briefed by senior officials about the sequence of incidents leading to felling of sandal wood trees. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests instructed zoo authorities to book a case and submit a detailed report on the matter. Instructions were also issued to fix of responsibility in the forest staff and security agency of the zoo, so that such incidents do not repeat.

Jayaswal expressed satisfaction on the maintenance of the health condition of animals, their display areas, gardening, visitor facilities and especially solving the problem of the flooding in the zoo, etc. Zoo Curator, Prashant Bajirao Patil was present.

