Hyderabad: LVPEI hosts workshop to raise awareness on antimicrobial resistance among medical students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: City-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in collaboration with Superheroes against Superbugs (SaS), an initiative dedicated to raising awareness on antimicrobial resistance, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), and the Infection Control Academy of India (IFCAI) hosted a workshop ‘AMR Frontline Workshop,’ aimed at orienting second-year medical students with the knowledge to combat the rising tide of antibiotic resistance.

Over 85 students from medical institutions, including Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences, Osmania Medical College, and AIIMS Bibinagar, attended the workshop, which was also supported by The Alliance for Pathogen Surveillance in India (APSI), a multi-institutional, multi-city project funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.

The workshop featured talks on AMR by senior researchers from LVPEI including Dr Prashant Garg, Dr Bhupesh Bagga and Dr Joveeta Joseph and engaging activities, quizzes, and lab tours for medical students to deepen their understanding of the gravity and intricacies of AMR.

“By empowering and educating medical students, LVPEI and its partners aim to foster a new generation of healthcare professionals who are well-equipped to combat AMR and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics,” Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chair of LVPEI.

