Hyderabad: Man arrested for misbehaving with minor girl

The girl, aged around 11 years, was playing outside her house when the man, who is a native of Gujarat, on the pretext of giving chocolate , took the girl to his house and misbehaved with her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 10:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 30 year-old man was arrested by the Jeedimetla police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl on Wednesday.

The girl, aged around 11 years, was playing outside her house when the man, who is a native of Gujarat, on the pretext of giving chocolate , took the girl to his house and misbehaved with her. The girl raised an alarm and fled from the house of the suspect and informed her parents about it.

On a complaint, the police registered a case under provision of POCSO Act and arrested the suspect. He was remanded.