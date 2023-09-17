Hyderabad: Man arrested for raping teen girl at ESI Hospital premises

A worker in the hospital canteen had targeted the 19-year-old girl from Karnataka who had come to the hospital to attend to her younger brother

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of threatening and raping a teen girl at the ESI Hospital premises in Sanathnagar.

A worker in the hospital canteen, the arrested person, Mohd.Shabad (25), had targeted the 19-year-old girl from Karnataka who had come to the hospital to attend to her younger brother who was admitted on September 6.

According to the police, on Friday evening, the victim came down to the canteen from the sixth floor where her brother was admitted. While returning, she took the elevator and Shabad who found her alone, followed her into the elevator as well.

“When the elevator reached second floor, the suspect forcibly took her to a secluded spot and raped her. He further took her to the blood samples collection room and raped her the second time,” police said.

The woman escaped from there and raised and alarm, when the hospital staff rushed to her rescue while Shabad escaped from the spot.

Based on a complaint from the hospital authorities, the SR Nagar police booked a case and nabbed Shabad.

