Hyderabad: Case against Congress workers for assaulting GHMC employees

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against a group of unidentified Congress party workers for allegedly abusing and assaulting a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees on duty.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday when the Disaster Response Force (DRF) member Sai Kumar along with his team was removing the flexi banners which were causing obstruction near Taj Krishna hotel.

A case was booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and being investigated.

