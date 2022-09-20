Hyderabad: Man arrested for vegetable vendor’s murder at Trimulgherry

Hyderabad: The Trimulgherry police solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman reported on Friday and arrested one person.

The victim, R Devamma, who worked as a vegetable vendor at Bowenpally, was found murdered at an isolated place near the LIC colony in Trimulgherry.

According to the police, the suspect, D Ramulu alias Kurma (30) of Bowenpally, had befriended Devamma after meeting her on a few instances. On Friday, he took her to a toddy compound in Secunderabad and after consuming liquor, went to the isolated place.

“Ramulu had an eye on Devamma’s gold ornaments. He slit her throat with a razor blade and escaped with her ear studs, mangalsutra, silver anklets and Rs.8,000,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepthi said.

The police, with the help of call details record and surveillance camera footage, identified Ramulu and took him into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, police said.