Two held with fake currency in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:42 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly circulating fake currency notes were arrested by the Gopalapuram police on Tuesday. The police seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Kasthuri Ramesh (35) of Bandlaguda Jagir Sun City and Satla Anjaiah (38) of Warangal.

“The two took printouts of notes using colour printers and attempted to circulate those in the market. On information, both of them were caught and the fake currency was seized,” Gopalapuram Inspector B Sai Eshwar Goud said, adding that one of their accomplices, K Rameshwari alias Anu, was absconding.