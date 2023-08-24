Hyderabad: Advocate, son convicted in POCSO case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

A local court convicted an advocate and his son in a sexual assault case of a minor girl and sent them to jail

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday convicted an advocate and his son in a sexual assault case of a minor girl and sent them to jail.

Bharath Kumar Reddy (29) LLB student and his father, M Sudhakar Reddy (59), a legal practitioner, stayed at Green Hills colony in Chaitanyapuri. In the year 2016, Sudhakar Reddy had employed a minor girl aged around 16 years as a domestic maid. The girl worked and stayed at his house.

“Bharath Kumar was sexually assaulting the girl at their penthouse regularly while Sudhakar Reddy also behaved indecently with the girl. The family was also paying low wages and exploiting the victim,” said the Rachakonda police.

The victim through local NGO approached the Chaitanyapuri police who following a complaint, registered a case under various Sections of IPC, POCSO Act, SC/ST (PoA), and Bounded Labour System (Abolition) Act and arrested Sudhakar Reddy and Bharath Kumar.

After trail on Thursday, the court convicted Bharath Reddy and awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.69 lakh on him. Sudhakar Reddy was awarded seven year jail term and a fine of Rs 2.59 lakh imposed on him. The court awarded the victim compensation of Rs 10 lakh.