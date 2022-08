Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide near Pragathi Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: A man from Suryapet was taken into custody by the Panjagutta police after he allegedly attempted to immolate himself near Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

P Nagaraju (30), a native of Rainigudam village in Garidapalli mandal of Suryapet, came near Pragathi Bhavan and doused himself with fuel. Police personnel present there immediately overpowered him and poured water on him.

Nagaraju told the police that he was depressed as he could not find a job. A case has been booked against him.