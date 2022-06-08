Hyderabad: Man bites off finger in a fight

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: Boxer Mike Tyson biting off a portion of Evander Holyfield’s ear is an incident still fresh in memory even after 25 years. On Tuesday, the city witnessed an almost similar incident when a man allegedly bit off a portion of the finger of another man during an argument in Shamirpet.

The incident occurred during an argument between the suspect, Ch. Mallesh (48), a driver from Lalgadi Malakpet in Shamirpet, and the victim Nagesh alias Kanna (39), a private employee from the same village.

According to the police, the two had previous enmity and often fought with each other. Earlier too, they have abused and assaulted each other. On Tuesday, they clashed again and Nagesh, in a fit of rage, bit off Mallesh’s left thumb.

Mallesh was immediately shifted to the hospital and is being treated. The Shamirpet police are investigating.