Hyderabad: Man booked for cheating businessman to tune of Rs 2.4 cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) officials booked a man for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs.2.4 crore promising to sell his house.

The complainant J.Sunil Kumar from Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills was approached by the suspect Venkatesh Dhanraj informing he was planning to sell his house in Tarnaka for Rs.2.6 crore.

Police sources said while Sunil transferred about Rs.2.4 crore to Venkatesh and his wife Lakshmi in installments, he promised to give the balance amount at the time of registration.

However, Venkatesh, neither handed over the house nor returned the money and avoided Sunil Kumar.

The CCS police are investigating.